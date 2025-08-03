Gautam Gambhir's reaction says it all after Mohammed Siraj's fielding blunder might cost India Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Mohammed Siraj might have gifted England the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after the India pacer stepped onto the boundary rope after taking the catch of Harry Brook on Sunday on the day four of the fifth Test at The Oval. Brook was batting on 19 at that time.

Having started the day on 50/1, England lost Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope pretty early in the morning, bringing Brook in the middle. The incident took place on the fist ball of the 35th over. Prasidh Krishna banged it short with Brook top-edging while going for a pull shot.

The ball went straight to Siraj, who was stationed at the long leg boundary. However, Siraj took a step back after completing the catch to balance himself and in the process stepped onto the rope, much to the disappointment of every Indian in the ground.

While Krishna, who had already started celebrating, went numb, Siraj couldn't believe what he had done. Soon after, the camera panned to the Indian dressing room to catch the reaction of head coach Gautam Gambhir, who had nothing to do but to hide his face in disappointment.

Harry Brook leads England chase at Oval However, the catch proved costly as Brook capitalised on the reprieve to counter-attack the Indians in their chase for 374. Along with Joe Root in the middle, Brook had already taken the game away from the Indians with a partnership of 150-plus runs for the fourth wicket and help England to inch closer to a big victory.

Brook completed his fifty in just 37 balls which is joint-third quickest by an England batter against India. This was also his second fastest fifty in Tests in terms of balls faced behind 37-ball half-century against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in 2023.