Gautam Gambhir's special gesture to Indian cricketers; India head coach to host entire squad before IND vs WI Delhi Test

In a special gesture, India head coach Gautam Gambhir will host the entire squad at his New Delhi residence before the second Test against West Indies, which starts on October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Led by Shubman Gill, India crushed West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.
According to an India Today report, Gambhir has invited all the cricketers in the squad along with the entire support staff at his residence for dinner on October 8 for an evening of relaxation and team bonding before they take on the Caribbean two days later.
With the first Test against West Indies ending within three days, the Indian team will have their first training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 8, before heading to Gambhir's residence. India are third on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table and a win in the second Test is likely to put them a place above.
Meanwhile, the Indian team is going through a transition phase at the moment. After Shubman Gill was given the Test captaincy following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the longest format, the 25-year-old has been entrusted with the leadership role in ODIs too. Gill was named the captain of the ODI side for the tour of Australia.
After the second Test against West Indies, the Indian team will then travel to Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, starting later this month. The ODIs will see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after seven long months. Post Australia tour, India will return home to host South Africa in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.
The start of 2026 will see India hosting New Zealand in three ODIs and five T20Is before the T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
