Gautam Gambhir's 'surprise strategy' to help India, here's what bowling coach says

  Incumbent India bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule noted that more changes are yet to come as they are part of the management strategy.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated3 Aug 2024, 03:48 PM IST
India's Shubman Gill bowls a delivery during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
India's Shubman Gill bowls a delivery during the first ODI cricket match of the series between India and Sri Lanka, at R Premadasa International Stadium, in Colombo, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

With India failing to win the first ODI match against Sri Lanka at Colombo on 2 August, former cricketers Saba Karim and Ajay Jadeja raised concerns over India's willingness to experiment at all costs.

On Friday, India failed to win the match despite needing just a run to win from 14 balls.

Not only were questions raised on Indian batting mettle, but experts even pointed at skipper Rohit Sharma, who gave Shubman Gill the chance to bowl, and the latter conceded 14 runs.

However, incumbent India bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule noted that more such changes are yet to come as they are part of the management strategy.

Notably, Gill was asked to bowl for the third time in an international game and the second time in ODIs. He bowled one in a Test match against Australia in 2023, and two overs in the ODI World Cup match against the Netherlands.

Citing the reasons, Bahutule said that under the new strategy, top-order batters—including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—will continue to get bowling opportunities.

“I think our batters are good bowlers as well, to be honest. You know their primary skill is batting, so at times, they don’t focus much on their bowling. But they have the skills,” HT quoyed Bahutule as saying in the post-match press meet in Colombo.

Earlier in the third T20I match with Sri Lanka at Pallekele, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav bowled an over each to defend nine runs in the final two overs. They picked up two wickets each.

“You might have seen in the T20Is…Rinku and Surya contributed with the ball. So, an opportunity was given to Shubman here. It’s going to be an all-rounder’s game in the coming days. So, if one or two (batsmen) from the top-order can bowl it will definitely help the team, of course, depending on pitch conditions and situations. Also, it will be a surprise element to the opposition, if a batter can bowl. So, moving ahead there will be ample opportunities for batters to bowl,” he explained.

Both Kohli and Rohit rolled their arms last time was also in the Netherlands match in the World Cup 2023. So it wont be surprising if the senior top order batters bowl for India in coming days.

 

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 03:48 PM IST
    • Employment Type

