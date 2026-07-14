Gautam Gambhir's trusted colleague seeks exit from India's backroom staff after IND vs ENG 2026 ODI series - Report

After Abhishek Nayar, Gautam Gambhir will have to bid goodbye another of his backroom staff as Ryan ten Doeschate is seeking an exit from the Indian men's cricket team, due to personal reasons. The Dutchman Ten Doeschate joined the Indian cricket team as one of the assistant coaches in 2024, along with Gambhir. Nayar joined as a batting coach at the same time but was sacked following India's horror show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

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Based on a Cricbuzz report, Ten Doeschate has already written to the BCCI about his desire to leave the India job following the India vs England ODI series, which ends on July 19. According to the report, there is nothing to be with the job dissatisfaction on ten Doeschate's part. The separation is mutual as it appears to be, the report stated.

Saurashtra's Sitanshu Kotak replaced Nayar as the batting coach of the Indian cricket team and joined the side just before the T20 World Cup 2026 at home. It is also understood that Ten Doeschate's initial contract of two years with the BCCI is also ending around this time.

Ten Doeschate's relationship with Gambhir Ten Doeschate's association with Indian cricket started under head coach Gautam Gambhir in 2011 when the Dutchman was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League. Incidentally, Gambhir was appointed as KKR captain in 2011. Ten Doeschate stayed at KKR till 2015, and was a part of the KKR's title-winning squads in 2012 and 2014.

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After his retirement from international cricket in 2021, Ten Doeschate joined KKR in 2022 as the fielding coach. It was Gambhir, who recommended Ten Doeschate for the Indian team assistant coach's job.

Beyond cricket, Ten Doeschate also share a close bonding with Gambhir as the two-time World Cup-winning former Indian left-hander called the Dutchman as one of the ‘greatest team man’ he has ever played with.

“When I talk about selflessness, the greatest team man I have ever played with, the most selfless human being, someone I can take a bullet for, someone I can trust for life… In 2011, my first game as a KKR captain, we only had four overseas players available. This man had a fabulous 50-over World Cup,” Gambhir said of Ten Doeschate in 2024.

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“We went into that game with only three overseas players. He was carrying drinks in that game with no disappointment on his face. He taught me selflessness – Ryan ten Doeschate. These are people who taught me to be a leader,” added Gambhir.

Ten Doeschate wants more family time The report also added that the Dutchman is planning to spend more time with his family, based in England. A job with any national team is taxing as it requires travelling for almost 10 months a year, especially if its with India.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir says Sanju Samson has to earn his place: Cricket fans hit back

With three young sons and his wife, who is a working professional, Ten Doeschate wants to devote more time to his family. The former Dutch international is looking something which demands less travel.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in