Gautam Gambhir's unfiltered dig at Sunil Gavaskar; 'I don't need to tell this country where I am using my money…'

Gautam Gambhir minced no words as the Indian head coach took an indirect dig at legendary Sunil Gavaskar, stating “those living in Glass Houses shouldn't throw stones at others.” The 43-year-old also stated that he is not answerable to anyone as where he is using his money.

While the former India opener didn't name Gavaskar, his remarks certainly referred to the former captain, who had spoken against the southpaw even after Men in Blue's Champions Trophy triumph.

Speaking for the first time at a public event on Tuesday, after being appointed as the India head coach last year, Gambhir was unfiltered in his answer when asked how he handles criticism.

“Some people have made commentary box their personal fiefdom for 25 years. They have commented on my Concussion, on Champions Trophy prize money (distribution),” Gambhir said at an ABP event.