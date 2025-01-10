India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has backed Gautam Gambhir amid the ongoing backlash against the national team head coach following their 1-3 drubbing at the hands of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) that concluded last week. With this loss, India not only gave away the BGT after 10 years but were also thrown out of the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Ever since Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid, Indian cricket has gone downhill. Under the guidance of Gambhir, India won two T20I series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, lost ODI series to Sri Lanka and Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia.

Following India's BGT loss, Gambhir has been facing severe criticism with former cricketers calling him 'hypocrite'. Amid all these, Rana, who blossomed at KKR and also made his India debut, both under Gambhir came in support of the 43-year-old.

Taking to Instagram, Rana wrote, “Criticising someone due to personal insecurities is not good.” The fast bowler further called Gambhir as someone who always backs players. "Gauti bhaiya is someone who thinks more for others than himself.

"He always backs players when they are down and put them in the limelight when things go our way. He has shown this on multiple occasions. He has a lot of knowledge on how to turn games in your favour," Rana added on his Instagram Story.

Rana was a part of the KKR squad that won the the Indian Premier League last year for the third time. It was also Gambhir's first IPL title as a mentor. Earlier, Gambhir led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 as a captain.

In fact, Rana made his India debut under Gambhir's coaching in the first Test in Perth. The Delhi pacer took four wickets in Perth en route to India's 295-run win. He also played in the second Test in Adelaide but returned empty handed.

Manoj Tiwary lashes out at Gautam Gambhir Earlier, Gambhir's former KKR teammate Manoj Tiwary lashed out at the former India opener. Tiwary, who played a handful of matches for India, said Gambhir isn't the ‘right choice’ as for Indian cricket's top job.

"See, the results are there to be seen. Results don't lie. Numbers don't lie. The record speaks for itself," Tiwary told PTI. The 39-year-old questioned Gambhir's coaching methods and stated there is big difference between a coach and a mentor.

"It will take a lot of time for him to get on the track, or to winning ways. Because I don't see any experience behind his coaching the Indian team. In Test cricket or in one-day series, I don't think he has any experience of coaching to be honest," added Tiwary.

“The decision to appoint him as head coach, by just seeing (IPL) results, was wrong. In my opinion, it was not the right choice,” he added. Notably, Gambhir didn't have any coaching experience at any level before he was appointed as Dravid's successor in June.