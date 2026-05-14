Gavaskar wants MI to give chance to younger players in remaining IPL fixtures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI), former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that after being eliminated from playoff contention, MI must give a chance to younger players in the squad so that they can be better placed for the next season, aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

PBKS will be aiming to snap their four-match losing streak after a dream start, and MI, sitting in the bottom half, could be an easy target for them. Gavaskar highlighted PBKS' desperation to break this winless run that comes just after a seven-match unbeaten run and as a MI supporter, adviced the five-time champions to try out more youngsters in their final few games.

Speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Live', Gavaskar said, "Punjab Kings would be desperate to get back to winning ways. After losing four games in a row, that is when you start to doubt yourself. Then you start looking around. You wonder whether you need to make changes in the playing XI or do something differently. Punjab will want to win."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why should Mumbai Indians (MI) give younger players a chance in their remaining IPL fixtures? ⌵ Sunil Gavaskar suggested that MI should give younger players a chance in their remaining matches. This would help the franchise assess their strengths and weaknesses, better preparing them for the next season. 2 What are the key talking points ahead of the PBKS vs MI clash? ⌵ Key talking points include the Arshdeep Singh vs. Ryan Rickelton match-up, Rohit Sharma approaching his 50th IPL fifty, and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer nearing 1,000 runs for the franchise and 7,000 T20 runs. 3 Why is Hardik Pandya training alone and missing the PBKS vs MI game? ⌵ Hardik Pandya has missed MI's last two matches due to a back spasm. The medical team has not cleared him to play, and he is being monitored by support staff in Mumbai. 4 What is the current situation for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2026? ⌵ PBKS, after a strong start, has lost four consecutive matches. They are currently in fourth place with 13 points from 11 matches and need to win at least two of their remaining games to have a chance at the playoffs. 5 What has been Hardik Pandya's performance in IPL 2026? ⌵ Hardik Pandya has had a forgettable season, scoring just 146 runs and taking only four wickets in eight matches. He has been dealing with a back issue.

"As far as the Mumbai Indians go, I am a Mumbai Indian supporter. And now that they are out of contention of the playoffs, I would like to see them try some younger players. Who they leave out is for them and their management to decide. But they have some young players in their reserves, those who have not had an opportunity yet to prove their worth. Give them chances in the remaining three matches and see what they are like. That way, you will be better placed for the next season," he signed off.

Raj Angad Bawa, opener Danish Malewar, wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat and Raghu Sharma are some of the lesser-used talent that MI can try in their final three matches.