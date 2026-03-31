Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr rise to No.1 in ICC Womens T20I rankings

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): There's been a massive shakeup at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings less than three months out from the start of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as two young stars of the game rise to the pinnacle following some impressive efforts around the world.

Australia opener Georgia Voll displaces teammate Beth Mooney at the top of the rankings for T20I batters, following an outstanding quickfire century in the third and final game of the Aussies' T20I series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, as per the ICC website.

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Voll smashed 101 from just 53 deliveries in the series finale in St Vincent and in the process became the fourth youngest women's batter to have scored a ton in both white-ball formats at the age of 22 years and 230 days.

Her efforts with the bat led to an eight-spot jump on the batter rankings as she catapulted her way past Mooney to the premier position, displacing her more senior teammate for the first time since January 2024.

Kerr's recent performances have been even more astonishing, with the New Zealand skipper amassing 276 runs and five wickets across the recent five-game T20I series at home against South Africa.

It saw Kerr displace West Indies star Hayley Matthews for the No.1 ranking, with the latter having held the premier position for T20I all-rounders since October 2023.

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Kerr also rises three spots to 10th on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers, with Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal maintaining a narrow lead at the head of proceedings as we inch closer to the start of the next T20 World Cup in England and Wales from June 12.

There's also a change at the top of the ODI rankings on a busy week of international fixtures, with England spinner Sophie Ecclestone reclaiming her spot as the premier bowler in the 50-over format from Australia counterpart Alana King.

While Ecclestone didn't play at all across the last week, King lost valuable rating points following the first two games of Australia's ODI series against the West Indies as the England spinner returned to the top spot.

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King drops to second, with Matthews (up two places to fourth) and Kerr (up two spots to ninth) among the big movers inside the top 10 of the ODI bowler rankings.