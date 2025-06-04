Get addicted to winning: RCBs director of cricket Bobat tells players after maiden title

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Their long-cherished dream finally realised, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director of cricket Mo Bobat has now set his sights on claiming a second successive IPL title next year, and urged his players to "get addicted to winning."

RCB ended 18 years of wait to win an IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a close final here on Tuesday.

During a stirring speech in the dressing room, Bobat also thanked RCB talisman Virat Kohli for giving his all for the team's cause since the league's inaugural edition in 2008.

"When I think about what we have gone through this season, one word that comes to my mind is special. The way we played has been special, that inspired people.

"We think about the game, we think about the aggressive nature of cricket we played, the environment that we created was really special. That's what gives you these sorts of results," Bobat said during the speech, the video of which was posted by RCB on X.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who retired from Test cricket last month, had been dreaming of winning the title in the world's biggest T20 league for the last 18 years.

"This is without question one of the most anticipated trophies in world sport and we think about what our fans have gone through, what Virat has gone through for all those years. This is a hugely anticipated trophy.

"I know you don't like to be singled out, Virat, but thank you for everything as a senior player and an icon player of this team. Everything you have put in over the last 18 years, you deserve this moment," Bobat said.

He asked his players to make winning a habit and is looking to claim back-to-back IPL titles, something that only two teams have achieved so far -- Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019, 2020).

"We need to enjoy tonight, we have to massively enjoy tonight but get time to look around you and like we have done through the season I am actually asking you to make sure we really really get addicted to this feeling because this is the start.

"Not many teams have won back-to-back IPLs. It happened twice before, next we will have final in Bengaluru and we go again. So get addicted to the feeling tonight. That feelings drives the hunger for addiction to winning and winning that trophy," he said.

Bobat, who has previously served as the performance director for England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for 12 years, said it was a complete team effort from RCB that culminated in a maiden title triumph.

"Everybody in this room should be incredibly proud of your team, those who played those who haven't played, every member, staff, content team, everybody it's a good team effort.

"I think the magnitude of what we have achieved we will feel in the next few days when we go and see Bengaluru go crazy tomorrow," he said.

"Everyone contributing, it was proper team effort. Everybody contributing in every department. Those away wins were the special things we ticked off, something that other teams haven't done before.

"Getting in top 2 and then finish the job, so much to be proud of and also all the challenges we overcame. Think about the disruption when everybody went home, when he called back everyone got back together. Restart, injuries all those things have challenged us to come together," he added.

Bobat thanked all the players, support staff and team management for their combined effort in this wonderful journey.

"I want to thank all the players, those who haven't played as well. As coaches we had a clear picture how we want to play our cricket and we were committed to that fully.

"Some extraordinary commitments, Salty (Phil Salt) unbelievable you were. For you to do what you have done in the last few days after coming back in, top stuff mate we appreciate that. Hoff (Hazzlewood) as well," he said.

"Rajat (Patidar) well done as captain. We didn't even need to win the toss today. Quick thank you for the staff, coaches, you have really worked hard especially science and medicine staff.