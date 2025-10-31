‘GG thu Einstein hain’ - Fans drag Gautam Gambhir into scene after Harshit Rana's batting during IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Fans hailed India head coach Gautam Gambhir after Harshit Rana's valuable 35 off 33 balls helped India save the blushes against Australia in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Rana has been subject to severe criticism since the Asia Cup 2025 over his selection over Arshdeep Singh, especially in the shortest format of the game.

Advertisement

With the Indian top-order crumbling heavily at MCG, Rana used his bat to shut the critics with a 56-run stand for the sixth wicket along with Abhishek Sharma, who top-scored with 68. Rana's Gambhir connection came from the fact that both of them worked together at Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Having made his debut for India last year in Australia, Rana hasn't been a constant member in the playing XI with his habit of leaking runs coming under severe scrutiny most of the time. However, Rana's ability to bat lower down the order gives him an edge over Arshdeep Singh, something that was on full display at the MCG on Friday.