GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bowl; match begins at 7: 30 PM

GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: High on confidence after winning all their four matches so far, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women would like to make it five in a row when they take on Gujarat Giants women in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Monday. A win today will also help RCB score a double over Gujarat Giants in this edition.
Incidentally, this is the first match in the Vadodara leg of WPL 2026. Gujarat Giants started well with wins over UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. However, their campaign went off the track after consecutive losses against Mumbai Indians and RCB.
As far as RCB are concerned, Smriti Mandhana's side started with a win over Mumbai Indians before getting better of UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. While RCB are unlikely to tinker with their playing XIs, Gujarat Giants might make a few changes here and there.
GG-W: Hayley Matthews, Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha.
RCB-W: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.
“Doing simple things right (On the success formula for the side). Every match there's a new player standing up. I didn't know that (When told her side will be through to the final if they win tonight). We have always focused on taking one game at a time. It's a group that has a lot of energy. We are going with the same side.”
“We are going to bowl. It's awesome to have what seems like a home supportive crowd. No doubt RCB will get a lot of support. Two changes. Anushka comes back after her hand injury and Happy (Kumari) makes her debut tonight. The batters have to do the job here as it's a high-scoring game. But firstly the bowlers need to keep it simple and keep the stumps in play. Hopefully we can take early wickets and finish off the way we wanted to.”
Gujarat Giants win the toss and opt to bowl.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are chasing history in the Women's Premier League with a remarkable run of consecutive victories. They have achieved their best-ever start to a WPL season, securing four straight wins in 2026.
Only Mumbai Indians have had a superior opening, claiming their first five matches in the 2023 season, a campaign that ultimately led them to the title. Including their victory over MI in the final match of the 2025 season, RCB are currently riding a five-match winning streak, tying the longest such run by any team in WPL history.
If they win the upcoming game against Gujarat Giants (GG), it would create a new milestone, marking the first instance of any team achieving six consecutive wins spanning multiple seasons in the league.
Matches played: 6
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by batting second:6
Average 1st innings score: 156
Total matches played– 7
Matches won by GG – 3
Matches won by RCB – 4
The match will broadcast on Star Sports network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Gujarat Giants and RCB clash in Vadodara.
