GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bowl; match begins at 7: 30 PM

GG vs RCB LIVE SCORE, WPL 2026 Match Today: High on confidence after winning all their four matches so far, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women would like to make it five in a row when they take on Gujarat Giants women in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Monday. A win today will also help RCB score a double over Gujarat Giants in this edition.

Incidentally, this is the first match in the Vadodara leg of WPL 2026. Gujarat Giants started well with wins over UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals. However, their campaign went off the track after consecutive losses against Mumbai Indians and RCB.

As far as RCB are concerned, Smriti Mandhana's side started with a win over Mumbai Indians before getting better of UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. While RCB are unlikely to tinker with their playing XIs, Gujarat Giants might make a few changes here and there.

Gujarat Giants women vs RCB women probable XIs

GG-W: Hayley Matthews, Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha.

RCB-W: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.