Rohit Sharma-led India is facing Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the most awaited match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad on 14 October and everyone is excited about the nail-biting blockbuster match, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the pre-match show, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star even praised Virat Kohli and spoke on Shubman Gill's dengue diagnosis.

Sharing his insights about Shubman Gill being diagnosed with dengue ahead of World Cup matches, he jokingly said that Gill visited him at his home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Ji haan, world cup me abhi aaye hai, uske pehle ghar aaye the. Maine unko dua ki bahar nikal nikal ke maaro ball ko. Aur jaise hi ghar se nikle unko dengue ho gaya (Yes, he arrived in the World Cup now. Before that, he visited me at my home. I wished him to play well but as he left my home, he was diagnosed with dengue)," Times Now quoted Khan as saying.

Shubman Gill's dengue diagnosis: The in-form Indian opener tested positive for dengue ahead of the team's first World Cup match against Australia in Chennai on 8 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite being discharged a day later, Gill didn't travel with the team to Delhi to play against Afghanistan, as advised by the doctors to avoid frequent flights citing his recovery.

However, he was spotted practicing in the nets on 12 October, and on Friday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that opener Shubman Gill is "99 percent" available for selection.

On Saturday, Gill was included in the playing XI against Pakistan. The latest update on Gill's health is a big relief for Team India, as he has been India's most in-form ODI batter this year. India has benched Ishan Kishan, who had opened in his stead. Kishan managed two runs against Australia before struggling his way to a run-a-ball 47 against Afghanistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gill's stats in 2023: Looking at his stats, Gill scored 1230 runs in 2023, at 72.35 with five centuries and as many fifties. In Ahmedabad, he has scored 280 runs in five innings which includes two centuries, both scored this year - one on T20Is and the other in Tests. Also, as part of his IPL team Gujarat Titans, Gill smashed 572 runs, the most by any player at a single venue (Ahmedabad) in an IPL season in India, in nine innings in the 2023 season which included two hundred and three fifties.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, after winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to field first. Until the report was filed, Pakistan lost both of its openers Abdullah Shafique (20) and Imam-ul-Haq (36) to Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya. Currently, skipper Babar Azam (34) and Mohammad Rizwan (32) are on the crease, and Pakistan has scored 123/2 in 24 overs.

