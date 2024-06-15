Gibraltar Women vs Croatia Women Live Score: Match 3 of Womens T20I Central Europe Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

Gibraltar Women vs Croatia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Womens T20I Central Europe Cup, 2024. Match will start on 15 Jun 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague
Gibraltar Women squad -
Amy Valverde, Nicole Caruana, Rosie Reilly, Elizabeth Ferrary, Christine McNally, Lauren Payas, Helen Mumford, Yanira Blagg, Prabha Raghunath, Ying King To, Sally Barton
Croatia Women squad -
Erin Vukusic, Helen Leko, Lidija Krvaric, Pavla Senjug, Ivana Zigante, Sema Kucuksucu, Morana Modric, Valentina Romani, Priyanka Reddy, Anushka Charles, Sili Sebastian
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Womens T20I Central Europe Cup, 2024
Gibraltar Women vs Croatia Women Match Details
Match 3 of Womens T20I Central Europe Cup, 2024 between Gibraltar Women and Croatia Women to be held at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.