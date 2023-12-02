‘Give him extension or else…': Gautam Gambhir on Rahul Dravid's retention as Team India coach
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended Rahul Dravid's contract as the head coach of India's men's cricket team post the World Cup 2023.
Amid speculations about who will be the next head coach of India's men's cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the extension of the present head coach, Rahul Dravid contract post the World Cup 2023. However, the former India captain is yet to receive an official confirmation about the extension of his tenure.