Amid speculations about who will be the next head coach of India's men's cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the extension of the present head coach, Rahul Dravid contract post the World Cup 2023. However, the former India captain is yet to receive an official confirmation about the extension of his tenure.

With people talking about who will be the head coach of team India, former India opener Gautam Gambhir gave his opinion on the most suitable candidate for the post. In his recent interview with Sportskeeda, the former team India cricketer said that countries like India and Pakistan should be coached by an Indian or Pakistani. On Rahul Dravid's extension as the head coach, he said that only an Indian should become the head coach of Team India not anyone else from another country.

“Countries like India and Pakistan should be coached by an Indian or a Pakistani," Gambhir told the sports news website, alongside Pakistan Pace legend Wasim Akram. He also said that it should always be an Indian or a Pakistani representing the two nations.

He also mentioned how others question his opinion by mentioning India's World Cup victory under Gary Kirsten. In response, he always mentions that foreign coaches might bring their expertise to the team, but they may lack that emotional connection with the team and the nation.

“Emotion that a Rahul Dravid has for that blue or white t-shirt, no foreign coach can ever have. Same for a Pakistani for that green or white shirt. We have such a rich history, we don't need to be looking outside. We are not a nation that started cricket just 10 or 15 years ago. We have had players who won us World Cups," he told Sportskeeda.

While mentioning the importance of sports, he accepted that commercial and financial angles can't be sidelined while deciding on a trainer for India's sports team. However, he continued to stress the importance of emotional angles in sports.

“Emotions are very important in sports. Commercial and financial angles are important but more important than that in sports is the emotional angle, that they remember that they had shed their blood, sweat, and tears while they used to wear that jersey. If Rahul Dravid wants an extension, give him. Or else an Indian only should be India's head coach," said Gambhir.

