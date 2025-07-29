AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell admits T20I opener role is only temporary; ‘Just warming Heady’s seat’

Explosive Australian batter Glenn Maxwell has stated that his stint at the top of the order for the Kangaroo T20I side could be short-lived. Notably, the batter, who has batted in the middle order for most of his career, has impressed with his new role opening the innings alongside skipper Mitchell Marsh.

The move to promote Maxwell to the top was motivated partly by Australia’s keenness to counter spin bowling early. However, there hasn’t been much use of spinners in the series owing to the small dimensions of Warner Park.

In the first game of the series, Maxwell batted at number five but had to make way after Tim David returned from injury. Travis Head has been rested for the current T20I series, while backup opener Matthew Short sustained an injury, prompting the need for Australia to use Maxwell at the top of the order.

In the three innings so far, the right-hander has impressed with scores of 12 off 10, 20 off 7, and 47 off 18. However, Maxwell now says that he may not keep the position for much longer, with Head returning to the T20I side for the South Africa series in August.

Glenn Maxwell on his opening stint: Speaking about his opening stint Maxwell said (as quoted by ESPNCricinfo), "It's been great fun being at the top, but I'm sure I'm just warming Heady's seat until he comes back… I think the way we're probably going to set up our T20 side heading forward is you've got Travis up the top, you've got Mitch Marsh who is captaining us brilliantly at the moment.

“Ingo (Josh Inglis) is doing a great job at No.3 and the rest of the order falls into place around that. We've got some unbelievable power hitting at the moment, we've seen some guys really put their hand up - Tim David, Mitch Owen and Cameron Green - throughout the middle.” the batter added.