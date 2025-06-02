Glenn Maxwell announces ODI retirement with immediately effect, remains available for Australia in T20Is

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from one-day internationals with immediate effect on Monday but will remain available in the shortest format of the game with sights on 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 36-year-old, known for his big-hitting abilities, followed fellow Steve Smith, who had also called time on his ODI career following Australia's semifinal exit at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Maxwell announced his retirement on the Final Word Podcast. "I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions," Maxwell said. "I had a good chat with George Bailey (Cricket Australia chairman of selectors) and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward.

"We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role.

“I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons,” he continued.

"They are moving in such a clear direction so this give them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is," added Maxwell.

However, Maxwell hasn't formally retired from Tests despite the fact his last game for Australia in whites came 2017. He is unlikely to be selected in Australia's Test squad again.

Glenn Maxwell's ODI career in numbers The explosive batter and often underestimated off-spin bowler played 149 ODI matches for Australia including what is regarded by many the greatest one-day innings of all-time. Maxwell came in against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup with his side reeling at 91/7.

In a high-pressure situation and battling severe cramp in searing heat, Maxwell took control. His 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins, who made 12, got Australia to the 293-run target. Maxwell made 201 from just 128 balls. Australia went on to win the World Cup, beating favourites India in Ahmedabad.

Maxwell’s strike rate of 126 is the second highest in ODI cricket, behind only the West Indian heavy hitter Andre Russell, including four hundreds and 23 half centuries along with 77 wickets.