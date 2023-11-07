Australia vs Afghanistan: Glenn Maxwell's ‘Superhuman’ innings helps Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets
Australia, set 292 to win, had collapsed to 91-7 before Glenn Maxwell dragged his team back to the winning position by hitting an epic double century as Australia beat Afghanistan at the World Cup in Mumbai
