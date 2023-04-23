IPL 2023 RCB Vs RR: Virat Kohli goes for duck but Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis thrash Royals for a 7 runs win2 min read . 08:57 PM IST
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on 22 April defeated the top seeded Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs in the TATA IPL 2023.
Playing to move up in the Indian Premier League 2023 point table at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers scored 189 runs against Rajasthan Royals after losing 9 wickets in 20 overs.
After losing the loss, RCB's skipper Virat Kohli couldn't score today and was sent to pavilion for a golden duck by RR's Trent Boult. Similar fate was awaiting for Shahbaz Ahmed who too walked to pavilion by Boult after he scored just 2 runs in 4 balls.
However, reliable Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (77) both stood on the pitch and gave the RCB much needed partnership. Following their departure, all the next batters couldn't challenge the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack and fell like pack of cards. By the end of innings, RCB manage to put a target of 190 runs for RR to chase.
For RR, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma picked 2 wickets each, while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal clinched one each respectively.
Chasing a target of 190 runs in Bengaluru was not difficult, as the pitch is more batter friendly. When RR's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler arrived at the pitch, they appeared confident.
But just like RCB's Virat Kohli, RR's Jos Buttler had to walk back to pavilion with a big zero in his scorecard. Like RCB, RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) and Devdutt Padikkal (52) stabalised the situation and set a good partnership. After 10.4 over Rajasthan Royals were at 95/1.
Soon Padikkal scored his half century, he had to dismissed by David Willey. Following this, Yashasvi Jaiswal was departed by Harshal Patel. Though skipper Sanju Samson tried to give some momentum to the run rate, He was dismissed by Patel.
Then arrived power hitter Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel who scored 3 and 34* runs respectively. By the end, RR could only score 182 runs after losing 6 wickets and lost by 7 runs to RCB.
For RCB, Harshal Patel took 3 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and David Willey picked one wickets each.
With this win, RCB won 4 out of its 7 matches played and lost 3, while RR lost its third match out of the 7 matches payed in the Tata IPL 2023. Both the team have now equal points -- 8.
