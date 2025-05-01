Glenn Maxwell injury update: Will Punjab Kings star be available in rest of IPL 2025? Marcus Stoinis reveals



Punjab Kings suffered another major in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after Glenn Maxwell was ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a finger injury. The confirmation comes from Maxwell's compatriot Marcus Stoinis after their win over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“Unfortunately, Maxi’s broken his finger. He broke it just before the last game at training. He didn’t think it was too bad, but it ended up getting pretty bad," Stoinis told JioStar. “Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury. We wish him a speedy recovery,” Punjab Kings also posted on social media.

"He had scans, and yeah, the results weren’t great. So unfortunately for Maxi, I think it’s likely he’s out for the tournament," added Stoinis. Thus, Maxwell became the second Punjab Kings player after Lockie Ferguson to be ruled out of IPL 2025.

Maxwell's finger fracture first came to light when Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer gave an update about the Australian all-rounder during the coin toss against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings defeated CSK on Wednesday to rise up to second in the points table with 13 points and knock the opposition out of playoffs qualification race.