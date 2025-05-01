Glenn Maxwell injury update: Will Punjab Kings star be available in rest of IPL 2025? Marcus Stoinis reveals

Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out for the rest of IPL 2025 with a finger fracture. He scored just 48 runs in seven matches and took four wickets. Punjab Kings are yet to name a replacement.

Koushik Paul
Updated1 May 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell during a training season in IPL 2025.
Punjab Kings’ Glenn Maxwell during a training season in IPL 2025. (PTI)


Punjab Kings suffered another major in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after Glenn Maxwell was ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a finger injury. The confirmation comes from Maxwell's compatriot Marcus Stoinis after their win over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“Unfortunately, Maxi’s broken his finger. He broke it just before the last game at training. He didn’t think it was too bad, but it ended up getting pretty bad," Stoinis told JioStar. “Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury. We wish him a speedy recovery,” Punjab Kings also posted on social media. 

"He had scans, and yeah, the results weren’t great. So unfortunately for Maxi, I think it’s likely he’s out for the tournament," added Stoinis. Thus, Maxwell became the second Punjab Kings player after Lockie Ferguson to be ruled out of IPL 2025.

Maxwell's finger fracture first came to light when Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer gave an update about the Australian all-rounder during the coin toss against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings defeated CSK on Wednesday to rise up to second in the points table with 13 points and knock the opposition out of playoffs qualification race.

How Glenn Maxwell fared in IPL 2025?

Bought for 4.2 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, Maxwell didn't yield results that Punjab Kings would have wanted. The Australian played seven games, scoring just 48 runs and took four wickets. While he didn't get to bat in one of the games, he was dismissed for single digits in five innings with a top score of 30.

First Published:1 May 2025, 04:44 PM IST
