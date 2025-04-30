Glenn Maxwell out of IPL 2025? Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer reveals Australian all-rounder has fractured finger

Punjab Kings' star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of their away game against Chennai Super Kings due to a fractured finger, revealed skipper Shreyas Iyer during the coin toss on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far,” Iyer told toss presenter Danny Morrison. Suryansh Shedge replaced Maxwell in the playing XI.

Although Iyer used the word 'replacement', it is still unclear whether Maxwell will be able to take part in the remainder of the tournament or not.

Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2025 Maxwell has endured a tough IPL season, scoring just 48 runs in the six innings he batted. With the ball, Maxwell has taken four wickets. Maxwell would have been handy to counter CSK's left-hand batters, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja. Maxwell bowled two overs for 11 runs and dismissed Rachin Ravindra in the previous meeting between the sides in New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Punjab Kings have 11 points from their nine matches (five wins, one loss and one no result) and are occupying the fifth position in the points table. A win against CSK will take them to second with 13 points. Meanwhile, CSK have named an unchanged XI.

CSK vs PBKS playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (C), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana