Glenn Maxwell retires from international cricket: Five times the Australian all-rounder rescued his team

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has brought the curtain down on his 14-year international career, leaving behind a collection of remarkable performances that showcased his ability to change the course of a match almost single-handedly.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday (3 November), having represented Australia in seven Tests, 149 ODIs and 130 T20Is.

Maxwell, popularly known as the 'Big Show', scored 7,226 runs and claimed 136 wickets across formats. He was also part of three major ICC title-winning campaigns, lifting the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

While his aggressive strokeplay and unconventional shots made him one of the most recognisable batters in limited-overs cricket, Maxwell's ability to rescue Australia from difficult situations remained a defining feature of his career. Here are five occasions when the Australian all-rounder turned the tide for his team.

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201 not out off 128 balls vs Afghanistan, 2023 ODI World Cup Maxwell's unbeaten double century against Afghanistan at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in November 2023 remains one of the most remarkable innings in ODI history.

Chasing 292, Australia were struggling at 49/4 before slipping further to 91/7. With Afghanistan sensing a famous victory, Maxwell took responsibility for the chase.

Despite suffering from severe cramps and struggling to move freely, he continued batting and scored 201 not out from 128 deliveries, hitting 21 fours and 10 sixes.

He shared an unbeaten 202-run eighth-wicket partnership with Pat Cummins, who contributed 12 runs. Australia eventually reached 293/7 in 46.5 overs, winning by three wickets and securing a place in the semi-finals.

108 off 90 balls vs England, 2020 ODI series Maxwell produced another memorable rescue act against England in the third ODI at Manchester in September 2020.

Australia were in trouble at 73/5 while chasing a target of 303. Maxwell joined Alex Carey at the crease when England appeared to have gained control of the contest.

The pair changed the complexion of the match through a 212-run partnership. Maxwell scored 108 off 90 deliveries, while Carey remained unbeaten on 106. Their contributions helped Australia reach 305/7 in 49.4 overs, completing a three-wicket victory and clinching the series 2-1.

104 not out off 48 balls vs India, 2023 T20I series Maxwell delivered another match-winning performance against India in the third T20I in Guwahati in November 2023.

Australia were chasing a challenging target of 223 after India posted 222/3. Maxwell walked in during the middle overs and kept Australia's hopes alive as wickets fell around him.

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He remained unbeaten on 104 from just 48 deliveries, hitting eight fours and eight sixes. His century came off the final ball of the innings, as Australia completed a five-wicket victory on the last delivery. He later equalled Rohit Sharma's record of five T20I hundreds.

62 not out off 36 balls vs South Africa, 2025 T20I series One of Maxwell's late-career contributions came in the third T20I against South Africa in Cairns in August 2025.

Australia were chasing 173 in the series decider but found themselves under pressure after losing wickets during the middle overs. Mitchell Marsh scored 54 before Maxwell took charge.

Maxwell struck 62 not out from 36 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. He eventually secured the victory with a boundary off Lungi Ngidi in the penultimate delivery.

Australia won by two wickets to take the series 2-1, with Maxwell's innings proving decisive.

Two wickets in the final over vs Pakistan, 2014 ODI series Maxwell's match-saving contributions were not restricted to batting. In the third ODI against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in October 2014, he produced a remarkable bowling performance to help Australia escape with a one-run victory.

Defending 231, Australia appeared to be heading towards defeat after Pakistan's ninth-wicket partnership left them needing just two runs from the final over.

Maxwell was entrusted with the ball and delivered a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Irfan to complete an unlikely Australian victory.