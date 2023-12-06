Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Glenn Maxwell says, ‘IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play’, explains why

Glenn Maxwell says, ‘IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play’, explains why

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

RCB acquired Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 crore during the Player Auction.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell gestures during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on November 28, 2023. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP) --

Glenn Maxwell recently expressed his enduring commitment to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Australia's World Cup hero has stated that he plans to continue entertaining fans until he “can't walk anymore".

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," ESPNcricinfo quoted Maxwell as saying at Melbourne Airport on December 5.

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been."

Also Read: IPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released by all the 10 franchises

Returning from India after a week's rest, Maxwell is set to lead Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League opener against Brisbane. He is set to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) again.

Maxwell parted ways with Punjab Kings (previously known as KXIP) before IPL 2021. Subsequently, RCB acquired him for an impressive sum of 14.25 crore during the Player Auction.

Maxwell highlighted his personal growth through the IPL, crediting the league for the opportunity to interact with international players and coaches, particularly noting the influence of teammates AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya moves to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans explain 'WHY'

"It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for," he added.

Focus on T20 World Cup

The Australian white-ball team is on a high after their ODI World Cup final win against India. Despite not replicating their T20 World Cup success at home in the last edition, the team will try to claim the 20-over and 50-over titles simultaneously, a feat earlier achieved by England.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Nobody would have bought Ben Stokes, Aakash Chopra gives his ‘two cents’ about CSK releasing England cricketer

Maxwell reflected on the team's focus shifting towards the next World Cup immediately after their World Cup victory. He hopes for an exciting summer in the Big Bash League (BBL), viewing it as a platform for players to make a mark to get selected for the national team.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
