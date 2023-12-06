Glenn Maxwell recently expressed his enduring commitment to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Australia's World Cup hero has stated that he plans to continue entertaining fans until he “can't walk anymore". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," ESPNcricinfo quoted Maxwell as saying at Melbourne Airport on December 5.

"I was talking about how good the IPL has been to me throughout my career; the people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been."

Returning from India after a week's rest, Maxwell is set to lead Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League opener against Brisbane. He is set to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) again.

Maxwell parted ways with Punjab Kings (previously known as KXIP) before IPL 2021. Subsequently, RCB acquired him for an impressive sum of ₹14.25 crore during the Player Auction.

Maxwell highlighted his personal growth through the IPL, crediting the league for the opportunity to interact with international players and coaches, particularly noting the influence of teammates AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

"It's just the greatest learning experience that any player could ask for," he added.

Focus on T20 World Cup The Australian white-ball team is on a high after their ODI World Cup final win against India. Despite not replicating their T20 World Cup success at home in the last edition, the team will try to claim the 20-over and 50-over titles simultaneously, a feat earlier achieved by England.

Maxwell reflected on the team's focus shifting towards the next World Cup immediately after their World Cup victory. He hopes for an exciting summer in the Big Bash League (BBL), viewing it as a platform for players to make a mark to get selected for the national team.

