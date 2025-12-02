Glenn Maxwell takes ‘big call’, withdraws from IPL auction after 14 seasons

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has signalled the end of his glittering 14-year Indian Premier League career after announcing he will not enter the 2026 player auction. His decision comes in the same week that England’s Moeen Ali and South Africa’s Faf du Plessis confirmed they will also skip the IPL to feature in the Pakistan Super League, marking one of the most significant collective shifts of foreign talent away from the competition in recent years.

Maxwell last played for Punjab Kings under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy and Ricky Ponting's coaching last year. He suffered a finger injury ruled him out of the season.

Maxwell was bought by the Kings for ₹4.2 crore last year in the mega auction. He attracted bids from Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad before the Kings came up with the winning bid.

However, Maxwell failed to live up to expectations. He managed just 48 runs in six innings and was used more as a bowler by Shreyas.

Why has Glenn Maxwell walked away from the IPL? Maxwell, 37, confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday. He wrote:

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me.”

Reflecting on his long tenure, Glenn Maxwell added:

“The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever.

“Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon. Cheers Maxi.”

His withdrawal effectively ends a much-celebrated IPL chapter that included match-winning roles for multiple franchises, and cements his position as one of the league’s most influential overseas imports.

Glenn Maxwell’s Stunning IPL Career Glenn Maxwell leaves behind a complex statistical legacy in the IPL, having accumulated 2,819 runs at an average of 23.88 across 141 matches. His journey began with the Delhi Capitals in 2012, followed by a title-winning season with the Mumbai Indians in 2013.

A turbulent four-year spell with the Punjab Kings from 2014 to 2017 preceded his most lucrative move: a major contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021. It was at RCB that Maxwell came closest to fulfilling his considerable potential, producing seasons of 513, 301 and 400 runs in his first three campaigns.

Franchises repeatedly invested heavily in the Australian, with teams spending multiple crores in successive auctions. His highest valuation came in 2021, when RCB secured him for ₹14.25 crore. That same year, he arguably delivered his finest return on investment, scoring 513 runs from 15 outings at a strike rate in the mid-140s.

However, Maxwell’s time in the IPL was also marked by inconsistency.

When Delhi Capitals reacquired him in 2018 for ₹9 crore, he mustered only 169 runs in 12 appearances. His form dipped further in 2024, a season in which he scored a mere 52 runs across nine innings.

RCB released him at the end of that campaign, drawing a line under a tenure defined by brilliance in bursts but punctuated by long runs of lean performances.

Why is Moeen Ali heading to the PSL instead of the IPL? A day before Glenn Maxwell’s announcement, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali confirmed he would feature in PSL 2026. His decision comes shortly after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the December mini-auction.

Posting on Instagram, Moeen Ali wrote:

“I’m really excited to be joining HBL PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team. Playing in Pakistan is always incredible; quality of cricket is outstanding and the passion and intensity from the crowd push you to bring your best.”

Moeen Ali added:

“I’m looking forward to being part of it all and creating some great memories along the way. Ready for another special experience Insha’Allah!”

Moeen, 38, has been a fixture in the IPL since 2018, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and KKR in 73 matches, scoring 1,167 runs and taking 41 wickets. His move mirrors that of du Plessis, signalling a widening trend of established foreign stars choosing the PSL for 2026.

What did Faf du Plessis say about leaving the IPL? On 29 November, South African great Faf du Plessis also announced that he would not enter the IPL 2026 auction. His decision ends a remarkable 14-year association with the tournament.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” he wrote. “This league has been a massive part of my journey. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.”

His withdrawal is widely considered one of the biggest pre-auction developments and adds to the sense of a broader shift ahead of the 2026 season.