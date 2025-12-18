Glenn McGrath nearly slams chair on floor after Nathan Lyon overtakes pacer's Test wicket tally during Ashes; watch

Nathan Lyon rose a spot higher in the list of highest wicket-takers for Australia in the longest format, surpassing legendary Glenn McGrath on the second day of he ongoing third Ashes Test against England. Off-spinner Lyon started the game on 562 wickets.

Coming into the attack pretty early in the innings, Lyon first dismissed Ollie Pope to go on level with McGrath. Three balls later, Lyon got better of Ben Duckett to go second in the list, headed by Shane Warne (708). Lyon currently has 564 wickets, while McGrath stand third at 563.

While the Australian players celebrated Lyon's achievement on the field, off the field, the cameras caught McGrath reacting wildly on the commentary box, the video of which went viral on social media.

Soon after Lyon dismissed Duckett, McGrath pretended to throw the chair on the floor in an exaggerated frustration. The light-hearted response quickly grabbed the attention of the fans.

Keep doing basics right: Nathan Lyon After the day's play, Lyon emphasized on doing the basics right all through. “It’s nice to contribute and finally get into the series. Bowling my best ball and keep doing the basics really well. There's no secret behind what I do. So it’s just about doing the basics for long periods of time and hopefully creating a bit of pressure,” Lyon said.

“That (Duckett's wicket) was a nice one. Pretty proud about the way the guys have gone about it. Pat’s been phenomenal as captain, as always. But the effort from our fast bowlers to get them 8 for 213 off 68 overs is a pretty big effort. Rest up, recover and we have another crack in the morning. I'm going to need to (ice bath),” he added further.

