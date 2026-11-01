Glenn Phillips rewrites the T20I record books in Hamilton, going past Phil Salt as New Zealand finish strong vs India

Glenn Phillips produced a series-defining performance that rewrote the bilateral T20I record books as New Zealand closed out the final match against India in Hamilton. The right-hander finished the five-match series with 341 runs, surpassing Phil Salt’s previous mark of 331 runs set for England against West Indies in 2023. India claimed the series 3-2, but Phillips remained the standout individual across all five games.
Glenn Phillips struck at a rate of 185.33 and averaged 113.67 while compiling one century and three fifties. His total left him 144 runs clear of the next-highest scorer, India’s Abhishek Sharma, who made 197. The scale of his returns highlighted how consistently he dictated the middle overs against India.
Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 341 runs in 5 matches vs India (2026)
Phil Salt (England) – 331 runs in 5 matches vs West Indies (2023)
Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 316 runs in 6 matches vs England (2022)
Mark Chapman (New Zealand) – 297 runs in 5 matches vs Pakistan (2024)
Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 285 runs in 7 matches vs England (2022)
In the opening fixture, Glenn Phillips arrived with New Zealand at 80 for 2 and remained unbeaten on 82 from 40 balls as his side posted 225. India still won. In the second match, he entered at 18 for 2 in the third over, scored 70 from 43 deliveries and shared a 116-run stand with Jacobs while New Zealand reached 180 for 5. Again India prevailed. The third T20I proved the only occasion Phillips failed to reach fifty; India won that game and sealed the series. His most explosive innings arrived in the fourth match when he scored 107 from 49 balls, helping New Zealand post 259 for 7 and secure their first victory.
The series concluded in Hamilton with India posting 191 for 8 after electing to bat. New Zealand’s chase did not start fluently, yet Tim Seifert laid a platform with 93 from 50 balls. Glenn Phillips then joined him and finished unbeaten on 65 from 38 deliveries. The pair guided New Zealand home by seven wickets with two overs to spare. Even in a series defeat, the visitors’ final outing showed the same middle-order authority Phillips had displayed throughout.
New Zealand lost the series 2-3, yet Glenn Phillips’ returns across all five matches stood as the clearest individual story. He scored heavily whether New Zealand were rebuilding early or pushing toward a big total, and his presence repeatedly forced India to adjust plans in the middle overs. With the bilateral series now complete, Phillips’ 341-run haul becomes the new reference point for individual batting in T20I series cricket.