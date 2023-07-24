Ishan Kishan, following his impressive half-century against West Indies in the second Test, expressed his gratitude to Virat Kohli for supporting his batting position at number four and encouraging him to play his natural game.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman also acknowledged the assistance provided by Rishabh Pant, who helped him with his bat positioning during their time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Reflecting on his noteworthy innings, Kishan spoke about the significance of the half-century and his understanding of the team's requirements. He credited the backing he received from the team, particularly Virat Kohli, who took the initiative and suggested that Kishan should take to the field.

“Virat backed me and told me, ‘Go and play your game’," he said.

Since assuming the pivotal batting position of No. 4 from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, Kohli has displayed unparalleled precision in this role. Presently, Kohli holds the fourth position among the leading centurions at number 4, with Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene ahead of him.

Kishan expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him and the importance of making such crucial calls for the benefit of the team's overall performance.

As the match progresses, the Indian side remains hopeful that they will be able to secure victory, and Kishan's contribution has undoubtedly played a significant role in their quest for success.

India set a formidable target of 365 runs for West Indies to chase in the ongoing second Test. In response, the Windies lost two wickets in the final session of day four in Port of Spain on Day 4.

"It was one of my dreams to get into the whites. I just wanted to go in and hit every ball. I am mostly thankful to my parents who have always supported me," ANI quoted Kishan as saying.

At the end of the day's play, WI was at 76/2, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24*) and Jermaine Blackwood (20*).

