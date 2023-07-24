‘Go and play your game’: Ishan Kishan reveals how Virat Kohli motivated him while giving up No. 4 batting position2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:40 AM IST
Ishan Kishan thanked Virat Kohli for supporting his batting position at No. 4 and encouraging his natural game in the second Test against West Indies.
Ishan Kishan, following his impressive half-century against West Indies in the second Test, expressed his gratitude to Virat Kohli for supporting his batting position at number four and encouraging him to play his natural game.
