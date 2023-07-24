comScore
‘Go and play your game’: Ishan Kishan reveals how Virat Kohli motivated him while giving up No. 4 batting position

 2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:40 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Ishan Kishan thanked Virat Kohli for supporting his batting position at No. 4 and encouraging his natural game in the second Test against West Indies.

India's Ishan Kishan celebrates scoring half a century against West Indies in partnership with India's Shubman Gill on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)Premium
Ishan Kishan, following his impressive half-century against West Indies in the second Test, expressed his gratitude to Virat Kohli for supporting his batting position at number four and encouraging him to play his natural game. 

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman also acknowledged the assistance provided by Rishabh Pant, who helped him with his bat positioning during their time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Reflecting on his noteworthy innings, Kishan spoke about the significance of the half-century and his understanding of the team's requirements. He credited the backing he received from the team, particularly Virat Kohli, who took the initiative and suggested that Kishan should take to the field. 

“Virat backed me and told me, ‘Go and play your game’," he said.

Since assuming the pivotal batting position of No. 4 from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, Kohli has displayed unparalleled precision in this role. Presently, Kohli holds the fourth position among the leading centurions at number 4, with Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene ahead of him.

Kishan expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him and the importance of making such crucial calls for the benefit of the team's overall performance. 

As the match progresses, the Indian side remains hopeful that they will be able to secure victory, and Kishan's contribution has undoubtedly played a significant role in their quest for success.

India set a formidable target of 365 runs for West Indies to chase in the ongoing second Test. In response, the Windies lost two wickets in the final session of day four in Port of Spain on Day 4.

"It was one of my dreams to get into the whites. I just wanted to go in and hit every ball. I am mostly thankful to my parents who have always supported me," ANI quoted Kishan as saying. 

Coming to the match, India set a massive total of 365 runs for West Indies to win the ongoing second Test and Windies lost two wickets in the final session of day four in Port of Spain on Monday. 

At the end of the day's play, WI was at 76/2, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24*) and Jermaine Blackwood (20*). 

(With ANI inputs)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
