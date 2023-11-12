Former India captain and veteran batsman Virat Kohli has become the highest run scorer in the current edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Kohli scored a half-century against the Netherlands to overtake South Africa's Quinton de Kock as the highest run-scorer at the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Playing at one of his favourite venues - the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru - Kohli scored 51 runs off 56 deliveries and helped stabilise the innings after the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Kohli has now scored 594 runs in this World Cup at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52.

Quinton de Kock, the second highest run-scorer, has scored 591 runs at a strike rate of 109.24 and an average of 65.66. Meanwhile, another Indian batsman in the top run-scorers list is skipper Rohit Sharma, who has made explosive starts at the top of the order for the Men in Blue. After his half-century against the Dutch on Sunday, Rohit has taken his tournament tally to 503 runs at an average of 55.88 and a strike rate of 121.49.

With the final match of the league stage of the World Cup currently underway between India and the Netherlands, Kohli will now end this round of the world cup as the highest run-scorer. Kohli also recently made a leap in the ICC ODI batting rankings, moving from seventh position to fourth.

However, King Kohli could not break the record for most centuries in the ODI format on Sunday after he was disimissed on a score of 51 by Roelof van der Merwe.

Internet reacts to Kohli becoming the top run scorer in the tournament:

