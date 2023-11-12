‘GOAT stuff’: Netizens react as Virat Kohli becomes top run scorer in ICC World Cup 2023
Virat Kohli becomes highest run scorer at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, surpassing Quinton de Kock.
Former India captain and veteran batsman Virat Kohli has become the highest run scorer in the current edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Kohli scored a half-century against the Netherlands to overtake South Africa's Quinton de Kock as the highest run-scorer at the 2023 ICC World Cup.
