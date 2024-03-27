‘God is God even if…’: Navjot Singh Siddhu reacts to Rohit Sharma- Hardik Pandya captaincy row | WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu commented on Mumbai Indians' controversial decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain instead of Rohit Sharma, emphasizing that Rohit's stature does not decrease under Pandya's captaincy. Sidhu is known for his unique 'Sidhuism' style in commentary.
The decision by Mumbai Indians to bring back the prodigal son in the form of Hardik Pandya and appoint him as the Mumbai Indians captain has not gone down well with cricket fans and former cricketers. Especially as Pandya's appointment came in place of Rohit Sharma, a 5-time IPL-winning captain and a legend in his own right. Much has been said and done since then, but now former Indian cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Siddhu has also reacted to the controversy in his own style, saying that a player of Rohit Sharma's stature does not diminish while playing under Pandya's captaincy.