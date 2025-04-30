‘God mode on kya?’ RJ Mahvash’s first reaction after Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL hattrick against CSK

RJ Mahvash didn't waste any time in putting a appreciation post for Yuzvendra Chahal after the Punjab Kings spinner claimed his second hattrick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday and first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Coming to bowl the 19th over, Chahal first had MS Dhoni caught at the boundary on the second ball before getting better of Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmed in the final three balls of the over to complete his feat. Chahal's four wickets in an over was also his second time he has achieved such feat.

The last time he took four wickets in an over was against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. Soon after Chahal's hattrick, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram stories to post which said “God mode on kya??? @yuzi_chahal23 strength of a warrior sir.”

Chahal finished with 4/32 in his three overs as CSK were bundled out for 190 in 19.2 overs.

What's RJ Mavash's connection with Chahal? RJ Mavash is a celebrated radio jockey and grabbed limelight lately after rumours of dating Chahal. The rumours got stronger after Chahal's divorce with Dhanashree Verma just before IPL 2025. The duo have been making public appearances more often, and were also seen together cheering for the Indian team in Dubai during the ICC Champions Trophy.

In fact, RJ Mahvash was seen cheering for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur on April 8, the pictures of which she had posted on Instagram. “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23,” RJ Mahvash captioned the post.

Chahal also commented on the post, “You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always.”