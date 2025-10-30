‘God will fight for me’ - Tearful Jemimah Rodrigues reacts after India beat Australia to enter Women's World Cup final

Jemimah Rodrigues broke down into tears after the right-hander played the innings of her lifetime as her 127 not out guided India to beat Australia by five wickets in a record-breaking run chase and enter the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday. India will take on South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 339 runs, India lost both the openers in the 10th over. But a 167-run stand for the third wicket between Harmanpreet and Jemimah took the game away from the Australians as India won the game with more than an over to spare. It was India's third final entry after 2005 and 2017, where the Women in Blue lost on both occasions.

In the process, Jemimah became only the second batter in women's ODIs after England's Nat-Sciver Brunt (148 not out in 2022 final) to register a hundred in a Women's World Cup knockout run-chase. Reacting after the game, a teary-eyed Jemimah thanked Jesus.

“I want to thank Jesus, could not do this on my own. I want to thank my mom, dad and coach and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month, it feels like a dream and it still has not sunk in,” Jemimah, who was named Player of the Match, said after the game.

On being asked what was going through her mind during the run-chase, Jemimah mentioned about a scripture from Bible that kept her going. “Initially, I was just playing and I keep talking to myself. Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there and he fought for me. A lot inside me was left, but was trying to stay calm,” she added.

Did not know I was batting at three: Jemi Jemimah also revealed that she had no idea that she would bat at no.3. With no Harleen Deol in the game, India had to send Jemimah at one down, that too in the second over itself after Shafali Verma departed. “Was taking a shower, just told them to let me know,” she continued.

“Five minutes before entering in, I was told I was batting at three. Not about me, wanted to win this match for India, and wanted to take this through,” added Jemimah, who was playing his first ODI World Cup. India's previous highest run-chase against Australia was 265 in Mackay in 2021.