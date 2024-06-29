‘God’s plan, baby’: RCB shares cryptic post on Virat Kohli ahead of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final
'It's all God's Plan!' says the caption while RCB shared Virat Kohli’s photo on social media ahead of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the IPL team Virat Kohli plays for, has shared a cryptic post about the Indian batting legend ahead of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final. “𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝑮𝒐𝒅'𝒔 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒏!" says the caption while RCB shared Virat’s photo on social media.