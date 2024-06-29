Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the IPL team Virat Kohli plays for, has shared a cryptic post about the Indian batting legend ahead of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final. “𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝑮𝒐𝒅'𝒔 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒏!" says the caption while RCB shared Virat’s photo on social media.

The post comes at a critical time for both Kohli and India. Virat has had an unusually-quiet tournament this year. While he is a typical number 3 for India, he has been batting with captain Rohit Sharma as an openerthis time. Opening the batting innings is not new for him as he does it for RCB in IPL.

In fact, Kohli was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 while he played as an openinger batter along with RCB captain Faf du Plessis. In the ongoing World Cup, nevertheless, he has scored just 75 in 7 innings. His average is 10.71, and his strike rate is 100.00. He was out for a duck on two occasions.

Rohit, however, believes Kohli has saved his best for the final. Kohli has his captain’s complete support ahead of the final.

“When you have played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He is looking good, the intent is there and (he is) probably saving for the finals," Rohit earlier said.

Indian fans react

Well, Indian fans would love to believe so. When RCB shared the post on social media, Indian cricket fans reacted enthusiastically.

"And Virat Kohli again pulled of a win from nowhere and India gets an ICC trophy after 11 Years..." predicted one fan while another wrote, “The run mechanic will be a price less century today."

“Come on man! We are waiting for your Goated innings from the start of the tournament," wrote one user.

“God had definitely planned something special & big for one who is greatest to hold the bat!" came from another.

“Aaj SA ko bahut dhoega (He’ll smash South Africa all around today)," predicted another fan.

