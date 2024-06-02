‘God’s plan baby!': Virat Kohli reacts to receiving ICC ODI Player of the Year 2023 award
Virat Kohli on Saturday received the ICC ODI Player of the Year 2023 award on Saturday and also posed for some pictures with the cap and trophy.
Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli on Saturday received the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year 2023 award in New York, where he is camped up with the Men in Blue in preparation for the upcoming T-20 World Cup. In a video shared by ICC, Kohli can be seen posing with the Player of the Year trophy and cap.