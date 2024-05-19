‘God’s plan baby': Rinku Singh's Instagram post for Yash Dayal goes viral, netizens react
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to reach IPL 2024 Playoffs. Left-handed pacer Yash Dayal's remarkable comeback helped RCB win 6 consecutive matches. Dayal's impressive performance earned him praise from captain Faf du Plessis.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a thumping 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday to book their place in the IPL 2024 play-offs. Notably, RCB have made a remarkable comeback this season, recording 6 consecutive wins after losing 7 of their opening 8 matches.