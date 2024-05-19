Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a thumping 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday to book their place in the IPL 2024 play-offs. Notably, RCB have made a remarkable comeback this season, recording 6 consecutive wins after losing 7 of their opening 8 matches.

Almost as impressive has been the comeback of left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who went off the rails after being hit for five sixes in an over by Rinku Singh last year. The pacer later fell ill and was eventually dropped from the Gujarat Titans squad, with RCB opting to pick him up at the auctions.

RCB scored 218 runs in their 20 overs on Saturday, but the crucial figure turned out to be 201, which is what CSK needed to reach the play-offs.

At one stage, the yellow side looked in trouble, having lost more than half their side in the 15th over and needing more than 70 runs to qualify for the IPL, but Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni went on the offensive against the RCB bowlers and brought the game within reach with just 17 runs needed in the final over.

Yash Dayal must have felt a sense of déjà vu when MS Dhoni hit him for a six off the first ball of the penultimate over, but the pacer came back strongly to not only dismiss Dhoni but also follow it up with a dot ball and a single. The job wasn't over yet as a well-set Jadeja needed 10 runs off 2 balls to secure the win, but the slower deliveries of Dayal got the better of the CSK veteran and RCB ran out comfortable winners.

Rinku Singh's message for Yash Dayal:

While sharing a picture of Yash Dayal on his Instagram story, Rinku wrote 'God's plans baby'. Rinku's 48-run knock against the Gujarat Titans last year not only helped his team secure a crucial win but also helped build a name for the youngster, who was eventually picked for the national team.

Dayal had contrasting fortunes though with him eventually being dropped out of Gujarat Titans and being picked by the RCB. In the 13 matches this season, Dayal has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.94 and a strike rate of 18.87.

In fact, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was so impressed with Dayal that he decided to dedicate his Man of the Match award to the southpaw. Speaking after the match, Du Plessis said, “We were defending 175, it got a bit close, at one stage, with MS there, I thought, oh dear, he has done it so many times. The way we bowled with the wet ball was unbelievable, we tried to change it. I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it."

Netizens react to Rinku Singh's applause for Yash Dayal:

One user on X while applauding Yash Dayal's remarkable comeback wrote, “The man who had conceded 5 consecutive sixes in the last over against KKR last year became a hero this year for RCB, giving away only 7 runs in the last over in a crucial match Mr. Yash Dayal ,you truly deserve everything. What a team performance."

Another user wrote, “So heartwarming to see genuine friendships celebrated like this. True bond, true support"

Meanwhile, another user tried to decipher the meaning behind ‘God’s plan' in Rinku's message, they wrote, “RCB were eager to change the ball, Dhoni hit the six in the last over, the ball got lost, they had to change the ball, that's where CSK lost the match. God's plan"

