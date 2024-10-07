’Gohit not Gamball…’: Sunil Gavaskar champions Rohit Sharma’s ’aggressive style’, downplays coach Gautam Gambhir

India's batting display in the Kanpur Test impressed many, but Sunil Gavaskar emphasized that Rohit Sharma deserves credit for the new approach, not Gautam Gambhir. He argued that Rohit has led this batting revolution, suggesting the term 'Gohit' instead of 'Gamball' or 'Bazball.'

Published7 Oct 2024, 07:47 PM IST
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a training session ahead of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a training session ahead of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur(PTI)

India's superb batting order display in the Kanpur Test, where the team secured victory over Bangladesh in just over four sessions despite losing Days 2 and 3 to poor outfield conditions, caught attention. Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, however, wasn't fully on board with the approach and suggested that Rohit Sharma, not Gautam Gambhir, deserves the credit for leading this batting revolution in Indian cricket.

Though many experts hailed Gambhir, in his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar noted that Rohit should be credited for India's new-look approach to international cricket.

Also Read | IND vs BAN: R Ashwin invokes ‘Jaisball’, praises Rohit Sharma for India’s win

What Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column? 

“While one paper called the Indian batting “Bossball” because the captain or “boss” of the team, Rohit, had shown the way, some from the old powers referred to it as “Gamball” after the Indian coach, Gautam Gambhir. While the England batting approach changed completely under the new regime of Ben Stokes and McCullum, we have seen over the last couple of years that Rohit has been batting like this and encouraging his team to do so as well,” he wrote in his coloumn

He noted that Gambhir himself never batted in that fashion during his playing days, and hence, it would be unfair to use the word Gamball.

 

Also Read | “Gautam Gambhir a khadoos player…”: Rohit Sharma on India head coach change

“Gambhir has only been coaching for a couple of months, so attributing this approach to him is foot-licking of the highest quality. Gambhir himself hardly ever batted in this fashion like McCullum used to do. If any credit is due, it is solely to Rohit and nobody else,” he added.

Impressed with Rohit's risk-free approach in the Kanpur Test, Gavaskar wrote, “Instead of using the words this-ball or that-ball, I would suggest using the skipper’s first name, Rohit, and term it the “Gohit” approach. Hopefully, brainier people will come up with a trendier name for this rather than the lazy option of calling it after “Bazball.”

