‘Going to be there forever’: Rohit Sharma shares heartfelt video after Wankhede tribute

Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma experienced a special day in his life as he saw a stand in his name being placed at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The 38-year-old got visibly emotional during the ceremony which was graced with many dignitaries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.



Rohit Sharma on value of having a stand at Wankede stadium: Soon after the new stand was inaugurated, Rohit shared a post on his Instagram account sharing his feelings, saying, “A great feeling, a feeling that cannot be expressed in words, because it will be very unfair to the feeling that I am having right now.”

Sharing glimpses of his cricketing journey, Rohit added, "Behind me, exactly where I am standing is a railway track. I remember those days when we used to come from train, and just to get a glimpse of this stadium back in the day was such a special feeling. And then I came near the Wankhede stadium stand, that was a progress for me from just watching the ground from the train, and then to come near the gate, main entrance gate.