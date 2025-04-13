Golf-McIlroy leads Masters with DeChambeau showdown looming

By Rory Carroll

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) -Rory McIlroy stormed to the top of the Masters leaderboard on Saturday with an electrifying third round that included two eagles to finish two shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and on the doorstep of winning the elusive career Grand Slam.

But to reach the promised land he will have to get past the big-hitting American, who drained a stunning 48-foot birdie putt on 18 to keep the pressure on McIlroy and ensure the fan favourites would be paired together on championship Sunday.

The pairing presents McIlroy with the opportunity to get revenge against DeChambeau, who handed him a gut-wrenching loss at last year's U.S. Open, but the Northern Irishman said he prefers not to think of it that way.

"The big thing is not to make it a rematch and just stay in my own little world," said McIlroy, who shot a six-under 66 on Saturday and is 12-under par for the tournament.

McIlroy looked focused as he walked to the clubhouse after tapping in for par on 18 knowing that in 24 hours he could be sliding on a Green Jacket and finally ending an 11-year hunt to win all four of golf's major championships.

"Tomorrow in that final group is going to be a little rowdy and a little loud," he said.

"I'm just going to have to settle in and really try to keep myself in my own little bubble, keep my head down and approach tomorrow with the same attitude that I have tried to approach the last three days with."

DeChambeau, who birdied three of his final four holes for a third round 69, beamed a big smile and high-fived his delirious fans after his final hole heroics as the sun began to set on Augusta National.

"That's what dreams are made of right there," he said.

"Two behind, couldn't ask for anything more. Super excited for the challenge ahead."

DeChambeau, who returned to the range to practice iron shots after his round, said he too expects an electric atmosphere on Sunday.

"I feed into the crowd, especially the patrons here, and they give that energy back," he said.

"It's a cool feeling and I used that a couple times today."

MCILROY'S HOT START

McIlroy got his round off to a scorching start, going birdie-eagle-birdie en route to becoming the first player to begin a round at the Masters with six consecutive threes, leapfrogging overnight leader Justin Rose amid pristine scoring conditions.

After starting the day three shots back of Rose, McIlroy led by as many as four on the front nine but cooled off around the turn with bogeys on eight and 10.

He birdied 13 to seize the momentum back and his soaring approach shot on the par-five 15th set up a six-foot eagle putt that he coolly converted to regain his four-shot lead.

But DeChambeau would not go away, drilling birdies on 15 and 16 before his dramatic putt on 18 to keep the two-time U.S. Open champion's dream of capturing a first Masters title alive.

While the focus Sunday will be on the McIlroy-DeChambeau pairing, plenty of other marquee names are also in the hunt.

Canadian Corey Conners is four back and in solo third place while former Masters champion Patrick Reed and last year's runner up Ludvig Aberg are two shots further adrift.

World number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler is among four players lurking seven shots behind heading into what should be a thrilling finale on Sunday.

"We both want to win really, really badly, and there's a lot of great players behind us too," DeChambeau said.

"Got to be mindful of that and focus. It's about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best."