RCB vs GT IPL ticket holders in Bengaluru to get free auto ride in 2025 season, but on ONE condition | Viral video

Are you an Royal Challenges Bengaluru (RCB) supporter? Are you travelling to the M Chinnaswamy stadium to catch RCB in action against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday (April 2) in the ongoing Indian Premier League? Well, you can avail a free auto ride in that case.

The city of Bengaluru is gripped with RCB fever for the next two months. RCB's two wins in both their games so far in IPL 2025 added to the cricket craze. Amid the frenzy in the city, city-based auto driver Azzu Sultan has captured the attention of the Bengalureans.

In an Instagram video that went viral, Azzu Sultan is offering free rides to passengers in Bengaluru wearing RCB jerseys. “Free ride for people wearing RCB jersey,” read the signboard held up by Azzu Sultan in front of Indira Nagar metro station. He also said that he can't give free rides to faraway places like Electronic City but anywhere which is about five kilometeres in distance, he is willing to help.

Azzu Sultan also stated that if anyone wants a free ride to the M Chinnaswamy stadium and is wearing a RCB jersey, he is more than willing to help.

RCB in IPL 2025 Unlike other previous few seasons, RCB have opened their IPL 2025 campaign with two wins in two matches so far. Under the leadership of new captain Rajat Patidar, the Bengaluru-based franchise, first defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders before getting better of Chennai Super Kings, both in away games.

