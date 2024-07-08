‘Good to have pressure’: Shubman Gill reacts to India's 100-run victory against Zimbabwe
After a loss in the first T20I, India bounces back with a thumping 100-run win over Zimbabwe. Abhishek and Ruturaj shine with the bat, guiding India to a total of 234 runs. Zimbabwe struggles in the chase and is bowled out for 134.
The Men in Blue were back to familiar ways as they handed a thumping 100-run defeat to the minnows in Harare on Sunday. After the win, Indian skipper Shubman Gill was all praise for the young side while also stating that it was good to have pressure on his side in the first game itself.