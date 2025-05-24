‘Good to lose…’: Jitesh Sharma's post-match remark draws fans’ ire after RCB collapse against SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bid to be in the top two positions in the IPL Playoffs took a major hit as they suffered a loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. In a high-scoring clash, RCB suffered a dramatic breakdown as they went from 173/3 to being bowled out for 189.

Advertisement

While regular skipper Rajat Patidar was not available to lead the side owing to an injury, RCB instead availed the services of wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. The aggressive batter scored 24 runs off 15 balls, but his innings eventually couldn't save RCB from facing a 42-run loss.

Jitesh Sharma's post-match remark: A remark by Jitesh Sharma during the post-match briefing has now gone viral, where he says it is ‘good’ for his side to lose the match against SRH. While the 31-year-old may have meant that this loss could work as a wake-up call for his side, the remarks were instead construed differently and led to a plethora of social media trolling.

Speaking to the broadcasters, Sharma said, “Yes, we were rusty. The intensity was not there initially. After the 6-7 overs mark, we were there. In the death, we were bowling more accurately and more precise. But it's good to lose this game, I feel,” said Jitesh.

Advertisement

“Sometimes losing a game is a very good sign because you can check and analyse where you are lacking. If you keep winning, you don't see your mistakes, and you keep going with the flow. The positive thing is that everyone's chipping in. After this loss, we will see how the setup is. We will move forward from here,” the RCB skipper added.

Netizens react to Jitesh Sharma's ‘good to lose’ remark:

"Don't worry Jitesh bro, RCB gonna lose the trophy as well. You'll learn a lot this year too" added one user on X (formerly Twitter). “Carry the same spirit to eliminator game now.. MI are eagerly waiting for you.” another user added

“So what he will say next that it's good to lose trophy sometimes losing is good, you can check and analyse where you are lacking. We will come next season with more energy” yet another user commented.

Advertisement