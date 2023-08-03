'Goodbye to the game..': Manoj Tiwary takes retirement from all forms of cricket

'Goodbye to the game..': Manoj Tiwary takes retirement from all forms of cricket1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Renowned Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary on 3 August announced his retirement from all formats of the game.
Represented India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is -- between 2008 and 2015, Tiwary also hold the position as West Bengal Sports Minister. Though he was part of the India squad for the 2012 T20 World Cup, he didn't play in the tournament.
In his 19-year-old, domestic career, Tiwary played all his domestic cricket for Bengal. He last played the Ranji Trophy final defeat to Saurashtra in 2023, where he top-scored for Bengal in the second innings. He was also the Bengal captain in the previous Ranji season.
Writing his retirement note on social media Instagram, Tiwary said, "Goodbye to the game of cricket."
He added, "This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of, starting from the times when my life was challenged by different forms of difficulties. Will ever be grateful to this game and to GOD, who has always been on my side throughout. Taking this opportunity to convey my sincere gratitude to the people who all have played a part in my cricketing journey."
"Thank you to all my coaches starting from my childhood till last year who all have played a part in my cricketing achievements. Manabendra Ghosh, my father figure like coach has been the pillar in the cricketing journey. If he had not been there then I would have not reached anywhere in the cricketing circle. Thank u Sir and wish u a speedy recovery, as your health is not keeping well," he said.
Tiwary missed completing 10,000 runs in his first class cricket by just 92 runs, averaging 48.56 with 29 centuries and 45 half-centuries.
In 169 List A games, Tiwary scored 5,581 runs at an average of 42.28, reported ESPNCricInfo.
