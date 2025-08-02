Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes commentary debut at Oval, predicts ENG vs IND Test series winner; 'I’d put money on…'

Among the many hats that Sundar Pichai has worn over the years, the Google CEO added another to his list when he took up the mic for his commentary debut on Saturday during the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval in London. Known to be an avid cricket fan, Pichai sat beside Harsha Bhogle on live commentary on the third day of the Test match which is poised for a thrilling finish.

Although Pichai was in the commentary box for a brief time, the Indian-American business executive made sure he entertained the listeners and viewers with his choice of words. Pichai was on commentary when Washington Sundar was batting with India's lead swelling 300-plus.

Bhogle even complimented Pichai for his commentary skills when the Google CEO paused while the ball was being bowled and resumed after the delivery was completed. “I’m sitting next to the best,” Pichai said.

Speaking on the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Pichai admitted that he followed all the games and how tough this series has been for both teams in terms of competition. He even predicted a final scoreline.

“What a series it’s been. Loved the fight between both teams. At this point, I’d put money on a 2-2,” said Pichai predicting India to win the decisive fifth Test at The Oval. “I don't think I have been in a commentary box with a corporate leader of this stature. Loves cricket, is extraordinarily down-to-earth. #SundarPichai,” Bhogle posted on X.

India need 9 wickets to win at Oval Meanwhile, India enjoyed a fruitful day at the Oval with Yashasvi Jaiswal (118), Akash Deep (66), Ravindra Jadeja (53) and Washington Sundar (53) all contributing with the bat. After conceding a 23-run read in the first innings, the Indian batters put up a much-improved show to post 396 all out in the second innings, thus setting a target of 374 for England with more than two days in hand.

Also Read | Google CEO Sundar Pichai turns 53: When he opened up on childhood struggles