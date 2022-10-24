The thrilling match between India and Pakistan on Sunday ended with India defeating Pakistan by four wickets. Everyone knows that this win was more than just a simple victory and ever since Pakistan defeated India last year in the same tournament, Indians were waiting for this day.
Watching the match on TV sets at your home is completely different from watching it on the ground. The level of emotions runs differently in that vibe and arena of cricket.
A video posted by Mumbai Police on Twitter, captures similar sort of emotions from Indians at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while singing the national anthem of India.
This 68 second video, not just gave goosebumps to people who watched it, but the players on the ground too felt emotional, with Rohit Sharma seen with a teary eye. The energy of the emotions of the game can be felt very naturally while watching this video.
The Indian victory over Pakistan is surely the best start, the team can get in this World Cup. Last year, after losing to Pakistan, India couldn't get back to its top game and suffered continued defeats. This victory will surely work as a boost for the players and everyone will work their best to bring back the cup home after 15 years.
Next, India will take on the Netherlands on 27 October at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and South Africa on 30 October at Perth Stadium.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hailed the performance of the team and expressed confidence over winning this year's World Cup.
"I felt really good. That felt really good. We spoke of certain things in our team meetings and stuff like that. We spoke of how we want to utilise our bigger boundary and try and challenge the batsmen a little bit. You've got to sometimes understand what the pitch is doing, as well. That back of a length, slightly back of a length, slightly full, was not easy to hit, and what happened in today's game will tell you that," Rohit Sharma said in a press conference.
