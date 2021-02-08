Government grants BCCI to use drones for filming cricket matches

Government grants BCCI to use drones for filming cricket matches1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 06:40 PM IST
The conditional exemption for the usage of drones for live aerial cinematography of cricket matches will be valid till 31 December or until the full operationalization of online platform for handling drone applications and permissions
New Delhi: The government has granted conditional exemption to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the deployment of drones for live aerial cinematography of cricket matches till 31 December, ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) said in a statement on Monday.
MoCA had received requests from BCCI and drone start-up Quidich Innovation Labs pertaining to granting of request and other correspondences regarding permission to use Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for live aerial filming, the statement said.
MoCA and Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the deployment of drones for live aerial cinematography of the India cricket season during 2021, it added.
The conditional exemption for the usage of drones for live aerial cinematography of cricket matches will be valid till 31 December or until the full operationalization of Digital Sky Platform (Phase-1).
Digital sky platform is an online platform for handling drone applications and permissions.
“The drone ecosystem is evolving rapidly in our country. Its utilization is expanding from agriculture, mining, healthcare and disaster management to sports and entertainment," said Amber Dubey, who's a joint secretary at MoCA.
"The Drone Rules 2021 are in the final stages of discussion with the law ministry. We are hoping to receive the approvals by March 2021", he added.
