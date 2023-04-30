‘Great atmosphere when his sixes …’, Devon Conway on Dhoni's last over sixes against PBKS1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Dhoni, coming after the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja hit two consecutive maximums on Sam Curran's deliveries in the last over that helped CSK reach a huge total of 200/4.
After playing an explosive innings, Devon Conway expressed his excitement about batting with Indian legend MS Dhoni, saying that the atmosphere was great when the 'Thala' as Dhoni is known to millions of his fans, hit two sixes in the last over at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
