After playing an explosive innings, Devon Conway expressed his excitement about batting with Indian legend MS Dhoni, saying that the atmosphere was great when the 'Thala' as Dhoni is known to millions of his fans, hit two sixes in the last over at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Dhoni, coming after the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja hit two consecutive maximums on Sam Curran's deliveries in the last over. With his sixes, CSK reached a huge total of 200/4

"It was a great atmosphere when it (Dhoni's two sixes) went out of the park," Conway said.

Conway scored a massive 92* off 52 balls against the Punjab Kings, he punished PBKS bowlers with 16 fours and one sixes. When asked about his missed century from just 8 runs, he said that he was playing for his team rather than a milestone.

"Absolutely (on batting for the team and not for the 100). Good wicket. It was a little bit slow at the beginning when the bowlers hit the hard length. You have to be nice and clear whenever you go into bat," Conway said.

Opting to bat first, CSK was off to a fantastic start. The duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway found gaps at will, smashing Arshdeep for three fours in the third over.

Despite a great knock by Devon Conway, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lost their match against Punjab Kings by 4 wickets at the Indian Premier League in Chennai on 30 April.