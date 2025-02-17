‘Great Initiative By PCB’: No Indian flag in Karachi stadium ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a controversy has emerged after fans noticed that India’s flag was missing from the National Stadium in Karachi. The flags of the other seven participating teams, however, were displayed. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Many fans speculate that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) intentionally left out India’s flag in response to the BCCI’s decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan. Due to the Indian government’s refusal to grant clearance, India’s matches will be played in Dubai under a hybrid model.

“That’s Great Initiative By PCB To Remove The Country Who Didn’t Want To Come Pakistan,” wrote a Pakistani user who shared the video on Instagram. The video has gone viral, gaining over 5 lakh views.

This decision was made after months of discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and PCB. Even though PCB initially threatened to withdraw from the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC), under the leadership of Chairman Jay Shah, accepted India’s request to play at a neutral venue.

The knockout matches and the final venue will be determined only if India qualifies. This adds further uncertainty to the tournament’s structure.

The Champions Trophy is set to return after eight years. Pakistan, which will host the tournament, won the last edition in 2017. The competition will feature eight teams, including India, starting on February 19.

Pakistani fans angry with India The India-Pakistan Champions Trophy controversy has now affected player interactions as well. In a widely shared video posted by Pakistani journalist Farid Khan, a passionate Pakistani fan urged the Mohammad Rizwan-led team to set aside their friendships with Indian players during the tournament.

The fan specifically advised Pakistani players not to hug Virat Kohli or any Indian cricketer before or during their matches. Expressing frustration, the fans said they wanted India to lose even against Bangladesh and be eliminated in the first round.

The fan also mentioned that Rohit Sharma skipped the Champions Trophy meetup.

