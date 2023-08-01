Gaming sponsors brace for impact amid GST turmoil

A second executive of another gaming company said: “The industry makes for a significant chunk of digital ads. The expenses by large operators like us include ads on TV, print, Google and OTT platforms, as well as payment gateways. If it comes through, it will have a drastic impact on our spending and we may have to change our business model. It may take us up to 12 months to tide over the challenges, but not more. Layoffs will be seen not just for smaller players, the impact will be seen across."