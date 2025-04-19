GT v DC head to head: How many wins does Delhi Capitals have in Ahmedabad? Who has the most runs in this rivalry? Stats

The 2022 Indian Premier League champions Gujarat Titans will host the Delhi Capitals at the the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad today. The fixture in Ahmedabad will be the first one of Saturday’s double header.
GT and DC are flying high as the duo occupy positions at the top of the table. The home side is third in the standings, with 8 points from their 6 games while the touring side is sitting pretty at the top of the table with 10 points from their 6 games.
The form guide for both teams are identical as both GT and DC have 4 wins from their last 5 fixtures. However, DC has won its previous match while GT enter this fixture on the back of a 6-wicket loss away to Lucknow Super Giants.
The rivalry between these sides is at a nascent stage as the two sides have faced each other only 5 times in the IPL ever since GT’s inception in 2022. GT has 2 wins to its name while DC has 3.
The last time the two teams met, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2024, DC came out on top by 4 runs in a high scoring thriller.
Ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats
Total Matches Played: 5, GT: 2 wins, DC: 3 wins
Last result: DC won by 4 runs (April 24, 2024)
Total Matches played: 2
GT: 0 wins
DC: 2 wins
Last result: DC won by 6 wickets (April 17, 2024)
Total Matches played: 19
Won: 11
Lost: 8
Highest score: 233/3 vs Mumbai Indians (April 23, 2013) - GT won by 62 runs
Lowest score: 89 all out vs Delhi Capitals (April 17, 2024) - DC won by 6 wickets
Rishabh Pant (DC) - Matches: 3, Runs: 147, Average: 147.00, Strike Rake: 177.10, Highest Score: 88*
B Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Matches: 3, Runs: 139, Average: 69.50, Strike Rake: 144.79, Highest Score: 65
Axar Patel (DC) - Matches: 4, Runs: 137, Average: 34.25, Strike Rake: 138.38, Highest Score: 66
Mohammed Shami (GT) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.83, Average: 9.11, Best Figures: 4/11
Khaleel Ahmed (DC) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.77, Average: 23.33, Best Figures: 2/24
Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.55, Average: 22.66, Best Figures: 3/31
