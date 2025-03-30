GT v MI: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?

Gujarat Titans did a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday to record their first win in the ongoing IPL 2025. While RCB scored 196/7 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), en route to breaking their winless streak in Chennai, Gujarat Titans put up 196/8 on board and beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs to continue their winning streak in Ahmedabad. It was their fourth straight win at home against the five-time champions.

However, Gujarat Titans’ perfect night was marred by the injury to key batter Sai Sudharsan. The Tamil Nadu star sustained an injury, while attempting to stop the boundary at deep square leg. He was carried off the field, and was seen to be holding his left hamstring.

Let's take a look at the key highlights from GT vs MI clash

Mumbai’s starting trouble continues Mumbai Indians are one of the two winless teams in IPL 2025 so far with Rajasthan Royals being the other one. Winning is a habit, they say. Losing too is a habit and Mumbai Indians, the notoriously slow starters have started the 2025 season with two straight defeats, just like the way they started the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

2022 - Lost the first 8 matches

2023 - Lost the first 2 matches

2024 - Lost the first 3 matches

2025 - Lost the first 2 matches Gujarat Titans top order delivers Sai Sudharsan, who was the Player of the Match against Mumbai Indians in 2024, once again shined with the bat and scored 63 off 41 balls. He also climbed to the no. 2 sppt in the Orange Cap race with 137 runs. Sai Sudharsan stitched fifty partnerships with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill became the first Indian to complete 1000 IPL runs in Ahmedabad and also the second-fastest (19 Innings) to the landmark at a particular venue in IPL. Sai Sudharsan’s dismissal in the 18th over triggered a mini collapse, as Gujarat Titans slipped from 179/3 to 179/6.

Hardik Pandya (2/29 in 4) was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians, as the skipper claimed the wickets of Tamil Nadu batters Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan.

Fielding lapses hurt Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians fielders were sloppy on the field for most part of the Gujarat Titans innings. Their fielding was laced with poor throws, misfields and a dropped catch of Jos Buttler. The Englishman got a reprieve on two and made the most of it with a brisk 39 off 24 balls.

Rohit Sharma’s lean run continues Rohit Sharma, the second-most successful player in IPL, got out for a low score, for the second successive game. The former Mumbai Indians captain started with a couple of boundaries through the leg side off Mohammed Siraj in the first over, but was comprehensively beaten on the fourth ball of the innings - a perfectly pitched back of a length ball that went through his gates.

Prasidh Krishna masterclass Prasidh Krishna, the tall pacer from Karnataka is not known for his middle over exploits. He bowls only about 22 per cent of his overs in the middle phase. The India pacer produced a slower ball masterclass against the powerful lineup of Mumbai Indians.

The wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 28, 4 sixes) was clocked at just 97.1 Kilometres per hour and the Mumbai Indians vice captain had no answers. Prasidh Krishna also got the better of Tilak Varma (39 off 36) with a well directed slower ball to the left handers’ body.

